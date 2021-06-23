Cancel
Adams County, ID

High Wind Warning issued for Boise Mountains, Upper Weiser River, West Central Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 23:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boise Mountains; Upper Weiser River; West Central Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The high winds experienced over the past few hours have decreased. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire at midnight MDT. High winds are possible again tomorrow as showers and storms form in a hot environment.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise Mountains
