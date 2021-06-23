Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL LEMHI COUNTY UNTIL 1230 AM MDT At 1145 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21 miles southwest of Salmon, moving northeast at 40 mph. Pea size hail, lightning, and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Salmon, KSMN, Carmen, Leesburg and Cobalt.alerts.weather.gov