In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English), TVA Sports (French) The Canadiens could have been discouraged by the result of Game 5. They handily outplayed the opponent in one of their best overall performance of the post-season, but weren’t able to gain separation from the Golden Knights and had to play a sudden-death overtime. For the first time in the post-season, they were unable to find the winner after doing so on the four previous occasions.