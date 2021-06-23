5 Hottest Women in Music Videos and Where They Are Now

Megan Thee Stallion is back — well, sort of. She's gearing up to release new music, but not under her signature Hot Girl Meg; she's transforming into alter-ego Tina Snow. The brief clip showcased Megan in a laboratory monitoring a comatose version of herself in blond hair, wearing white. This sleeping version of her is in reference to Tina Snow, the personality that debuted with her 2018 project of the same name. Back then, Megan revealed that Tina Snow was inspired by her favorite rapper, Pimp C, who had an alternate rap name as Tony Snow. Speaking to Vibe, she also detailed how her music changes when she embodies this alter-ego. "Tina is the more pimp-ish side of me," she said. "Tina is the raw version of Megan, she just doesn't give a damn." Megan's Tina Snow project gave us "Big Ole Freak," so we know exactly what this personality is capable of.