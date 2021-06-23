Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

10 Classic Rock Sounding Bands In 2021

societyofrock.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say rock is dead in 2021 but we beg to differ. Sure, it’s been an underdog for a few years now and it may have been overshadowed by pop and hip-hop. But with the following acts, they’re making music that’ll make you miss the golden era of rock ‘n roll. Let’s check them out:

societyofrock.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Bands#Classic Rock#Rock And Roll#Mainstream Rock#Guns N Roses#Black Stone Cherry Formed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Get Lost in the Music EP

Don’t operate heavy machinery while listening to Ambar Lucid: Just a couple releases into her career, the songwriter has already demonstrated a natural talent for songs equally capable of distracting your thoughts and seizing control of your physical movements. The New Jersey musician started out with a sort of soft-psych R&B on her debut, 2019’s Dreaming Lucid, which skewed more toward singer-songwriter introspection than pop spectacle. But on last year’s Garden of Lucid, she embraced more luxurious beats and dove into the low end, opening a portal to a sleek alternate dimension. Both contexts served to illuminate her wonderful voice: lethally sharp and surprisingly hefty, slicing cleanly through the open air with just the slightest vibrato, like a javelin.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

10 Must-See Riot Fest 2021 Bands

"Shalom means hello, goodbye and peace. Hello. This isn't a goodbye. Peace? Anywho, Fred Mascherino is a better guitarist than you, and we are heading to Riot Fest together to watch these 10 bands (and more) with a sick-ass multiple (choice?) word explanation as to why — even though we don't fucking need it. I mean, Fred played in fucking Terrible Things and shit. We plan to circle jerk together, cambria the shit out of Chicago, devolutionize the patriarchy, bring dinosaurs back to life, yell '516' and '631' at the top of our lungs, not get messed up, worship Mike Patton, drink a beer (or none) to Canada, smile at Billy and wrestling organizations, and go to church. Fuck you. I wanna riot." —Scott Waldman.
Rock MusicPosted by
101.5 WPDH

20 Times Rock + Metal Bands Played Their New Album in Full on Tour

Playing albums in full is quite commonplace in today's touring climate, but the feat is typically reserved for anniversary celebrations, not a brand new album. Still, a number of rock and metal bands have made the daring decision to play their latest record in its entirety on the road, and we've rounded up 20 instances in which it's happened.
MusicSoompi

Watch: Brave Girls Transforms Into A Rock Band For “Immortal Songs”

On June 26, KBS’s “Immortal Songs” aired the second part of its “married couple” special, with Hong Seo Beom-Jo Gap Kyung and Kang Jin-Kim Hyo Sun as the featured artists. Spoilers. The first contestant for Part 2 was Hwang Chi Yeol, who covered Kang Jin’s “Brush” with his powerful voice....
Rock Musicloudersound.com

10 funk metal bands that time forgot

For a moment as the 1980s turned into the 1990s, the world went funk metal crazy. Trailblazers such as Funkadelic and Mother’s Finest had gene-spliced funk’s elastic physicality and hard rock’s walloping volume back in the 70s, but it was Living Colour – a revolutionary Black rock outfit from New York – who repackaged the idea for the MTV era, spinning it into commercial gold with their multi-platinum 1988 debut album Vivid. Suddenly every big-shorted, long-haired white boy in Christendom was getting an undercut and making like they were the long-lost offspring of Bootsy Collins.
Alexandria, VAthezebra.org

Lisa Berigan: The Queen of DC’s Classic Rock Radio Rocks Living On Music

ALEXANDRIA, VA – These days, the options people have to listen to music are vast. Music streams everywhere, the sources for finding any song, any album, are available in an overwhelming myriad of ways. But that hasn’t stopped terrestrial radio — where content is broadcast by a land-based radio station and and received locally as in all the radio stations we’ve all known and loved for decades — from continuing to be a force and a presence in people’s lives despite the numerous musical options. And BIG 100 based in DC is no exception, the classic rock staple is still alive and well and continues to positively bring music and related information to the people of DC, Maryland and Virginia who still yearn for that radio feel.
Rock Musicthebrag.com

Gentle rock classics mashed up with the most brutal death metal lyrics

Let’s be honest, it’s not always the time for death metal. Maybe some days you come home, your nerves frazzled after a day of work, and you just want some gentle acoustic jams to smooth things over, rather than a dose of Obituary. Eric Clapton, the Eagles – maybe even Guns N’ Roses at their more gentle.
Books & Literatureephotozine.com

Review: Classic Rock Covers by Michael Ochs

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Published as part of the Taschen Icons series, which is well worth collecting as there is some incredible art and incredible photography throughout, this book shows illustrations of LP record covers from the 1950s onwards. It covers the corny 1950s and 1960s, with highly stylised and improbable images of the singers and groups, to the iconic images of later years, when record covers became ever more art and began to have ideas above and beyond their place in life. Classic Rock Covers by Michael Ochs is published by Taschen (ISBN 3-8228-5540-5, 2001, 192pp) and is a joyous look back at some very fine memories. Whether or not our own favourites are covered is something else!
Gillette, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Rock Band Camp wows crowd after just a week of practice together

GILLETTE — Hayden Young’s first performance in a rock band was Friday night. The incoming 12-year-old Twin Spruce Junior High School seventh grader described himself as more of an introvert when it comes to playing the guitar. But after a week of Rock Band Camp, he’d transformed from a loner...
Port Washington, NYportwashington-news.com

Local Kids Rock The 2021 Battle Of The Bands

In a fierce competition at the 2021 Bach To Rock (B2R) Battle of the Bands, 23 bands recently went head-to-head at the John Philip Sousa Memorial Bandshell in Port Washington. Hundreds of proud parents, family members and fans came to support and cheer on students from B2R Port Washington. The groups competed at the bandshell in Sunset Park and rocked the spectacular hotspot.
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

High School Choir opens for legendary rock band Foreigner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the Hills-Beaver Creek High School Choir got a once-in-a-lifetime experience Friday night. They opened for rock music legend Foreigner at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls. Foreigner has recruited choirs sing with the band at their shows for the last 15...
Rock Musicthepitchkc.com

90s indie rock band IDAHO set to perform at Lemonade Park

Los Angeles-based indie rock band IDAHO is returning to the stage after 13 years to perform frontman Jeff Martin’s unnamed 10th album. The band will be performing at Lemonade Park Saturday, July 9, at 7 p.m. Shifting away from the slowcore moniker that the band had previously, this tour will...
MusicDaily Californian

Styx’s ‘Crash of the Crown’ is glorious return for classic rock giants

With 17 studio albums, nine live albums and 16 compilation albums, Styx has persistently shown that it can stand the test of time. Formed in 1972, Styx has already crafted an indestructible legacy for itself, exploring genres including progressive rock, art rock and everything avant-garde in between. Released June 18, Crash of the Crown, the band’s latest endeavor, is anything but a fall from grace — it only reinforces the band as the rock powerhouse that it is.
MusicKerrang

The 17 best albums of 2021 so far

Don’t get out the calendar and check precisely, but we’re pretty much exactly halfway through the year right now, which seems like the perfect opportunity to look back on the past six months of music. It’s safe to say that it’s been a busy year so far, with albums postponed from 2020 seeing the light of day, plus many bands taking the free time afforded by lockdown to work on new material.

Comments / 0

Community Policy