10 Classic Rock Sounding Bands In 2021

Published as part of the Taschen Icons series, which is well worth collecting as there is some incredible art and incredible photography throughout, this book shows illustrations of LP record covers from the 1950s onwards. It covers the corny 1950s and 1960s, with highly stylised and improbable images of the singers and groups, to the iconic images of later years, when record covers became ever more art and began to have ideas above and beyond their place in life. Classic Rock Covers by Michael Ochs is published by Taschen (ISBN 3-8228-5540-5, 2001, 192pp) and is a joyous look back at some very fine memories. Whether or not our own favourites are covered is something else!