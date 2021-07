For most of its 411-year history, the Palace of the Governors was tied to the history of the state of New Mexico. The oldest continuously occupied public building in the United States, which once served as the seat of the Spanish government for an extensive colony that comprised the present-day states of Texas, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, California, and New Mexico, the Palace outlasted the various power conflicts and changes to New Mexico’s governance. The structure, now an official National Treasure and National Historic Landmark, was designated as the home for the Museum of New Mexico in 1909 and renovated to reflect the dominant Spanish-Pueblo Revival style of Santa Fe’s iconic architecture. It has remained virtually unchanged ever since.