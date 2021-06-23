Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Deputies respond to escaped cows in Pico-Rivera residential neighborhood, kill 1

By Leila Miller, Los Angeles Times
tribuneledgernews.com
 13 days ago

A small herd of cows somehow got loose and wandered into a residential Pico-Rivera neighborhood Tuesday night. About 7:35 p.m., officials received reports of about 20 cows at Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Tracy Koerner. Media footage showed the cows calmly gathering...

www.tribuneledgernews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cows#Pico Rivera#Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pets
Related
Pico Rivera, CAonscene.tv

Escaped Cows Wreak Havok | Pico Rivera

06.22.2021 | 8:35 PM | PICO RIVERA (CNS) – Several cows broke free from a slaughterhouse and stampeded through Pico Rivera Tuesday evening, sending at least one person to a hospital. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported at about 8:35 p.m. that the cows were loose in the area...
Pico Rivera, CAabc17news.com

40 cows escape meatpacking plant in Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA (KCAL, KCBS) — About 40 cows escaped from a meatpacking plant in Pico Rivera Tuesday night and ran wild through the city’s streets for more than an hour, injuring a family in the process. The incident began at around 7:30 p.m. when the cows escaped through a gate...
Pico Rivera, CAagdaily.com

40 escaped cows stampede through L.A. neighborhood

We have seen it before: A group of cows escape from their fence and block a county highway. However in a rarer sight, one Los Angeles County neighborhood had a group of cows running through their streets last night after escaping from a nearby slaughterhouse. In Pico Rivera, California, police...
Delta County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Family responds to report of woman killed by Delta deputy

A Delta County Sheriff’s Deputy who shot and killed a woman during a pursuit won’t face charges, the 7th Judicial District announced Wednesday. Paige Pierce (Schmidt), 26, of Austin, Colorado, was fatally shot by police April 9 near Hotchkiss during a pursuit following an attempted traffic stop. The officer who...
Animalskiss951.com

Holy Cow! Escape Cows Have Taken Over A Town

Holy Cow! Loose cows have invaded a West Virginia town. Another herd of loose cows has taken over a U.S. town. This time it happened in West Virginia. On Thursday a cattle truck overturned on Interstate 64, authorities say. The crash sent dozens of cows running in all directions, with several crossing a bridge into Lawrence County, Ohio. The highway was shut down for several hours as animal control officials and police officers rounded up the escape cows. The incident marked the third time this week that cows have gotten loose in the U.S. — and the second in West Virginia. That’s something I never thought I’d say. Are cows dangerous? While most cows are very used to being around humans they do have the ability to seriously hurt or injure humans so it’s best to remain cautious if you come across one. On the subject of cows does anyone else wonder why any time you see a cartoon or image of a cow it’s the black and white Ben & Jerry’s type, but I never actually see those in real life?
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

School shooter who killed his parents, classmates and injured 25 in 1998 breaks his silence

Kip Kinkel, who killed his parents before murdering two of his classmates and injuring another 25 in a 1998 school shooting in Oregon, has said that he feels “tremendous, tremendous shame and guilt” in his first interview. Kinkel, now 38 years old, spoke with HuffPost for 20 hours over the course of 10 months while serving a 111-year sentence at the Oregon State Correctional Institution. He committed the crimes at the age of 15 while suffering from an undiagnosed case of paranoid schizophrenia. He told HuffPost that he didn’t only feel guilty for the crimes he committed but also the...
Hawkins County, TNPosted by
CrimeOnline

Mom, grandma of missing Summer Wells break silence

The mother and grandmother of a Tennessee girl who has been missing for more than a week issued public statements Friday, WJHL-TV reports. Summer Wells, 5, vanished June 15 after she was last seen at her home in Hawkins County, Tennessee. Authorities have been conducting large-scale searches throughout the rural...

Comments / 0

Community Policy