The Boston Red Sox played the first two games out of three in their matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays this week. The two teams were in first and second place, respectively, of the American League East going into the series, with the Red Sox a half-game ahead of the Rays. The Red Sox won Tuesday’s game 9-5 in 11 innings, while the Rays won Wednesday’s game 8-2. Thursday’s game will determine who leads the division moving forward.