Urias (9-3) lost Monday's 6-2 game against San Diego, allowing six runs on six hits and four walks with five strikeouts in four innings. Urias was tormented by Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth, who each recorded a homer and three RBI when facing the lefty. He's now received a decision in nine of his last 10 starts and the poor outing elevated his ERA from 3.54 to 3.99.