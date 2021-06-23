Cancel
Shipwrecks of the Manitou Passage

traverseticker.com
 13 days ago

This exhibit illustrates the stories of the lost ships of the Manitou Passage, considered one of the most dangerous waterways in the Great Lakes. Go beneath the waves & see the work of divers & archeologists who share a view of the past.

