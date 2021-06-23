Shipwrecks of the Manitou Passage

It’s been a year since I began writing “The Shipwreck Rose.” This column is number 52. Only 49 more years — not columns, years! — to go before I match the record set by my grandmother Jeannette, from whom I seem to have inherited my typographical verbosity. She also tended to go on and on and on in chatty tones, banging out 1,200 words and beyond on her manual Underwood Champion. Leopold and Loeb were thrill-killing to a new ditty titled “Rhapsody in Blue” when she began in 1924; when she died of a stroke in 1974, the AM radio was playing Harry Chapin’s “Cat’s Cradle” and Patty Hearst was being fitted for a revolutionary beret.