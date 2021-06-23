Acme Talks Recreational Marijuana, Horse Shows Expansion
Acme Township is one step closer to allowing recreational marijuana businesses to open in the community, with planning commissioners voting last week to send a proposed recreational ordinance to township trustees for approval. Planning commissioners also asked trustees to take a closer look at the Traverse City Horse Shows property at Flintfields, citing concerns that expansion projects underway at the site haven't gone through a required township approval process and could impact traffic and residences in the area.