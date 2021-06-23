Iceman Cometh Virtual Training Challenge

Improve your well being with the Airofit Pro breath training system. This wellness gadget consists of an Airofit Breathing Trainer and a Virtual Breathing Coach in a mobile app. That way, you can train your respiratory strength, anaerobic threshold, lung capacity, and other aspects of your breathing. It measures your lung function and sends the data to the Breathing Coach on your phone. What’s more, with just 5–10 minutes of training a day, you’ll see results within a couple of weeks. Moreover, respiratory muscle resistance training improves your physical performance in sports. It can make your breathing muscles stronger, faster, and more resistant to fatigue. Furthermore, improved breathing can lead to increased energy and decreased stress levels. Best of all, you can use this gadget right from your couch, letting you train when and where you want.