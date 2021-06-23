Cancel
Iceman Cometh Virtual Training Challenge

traverseticker.com
 13 days ago

Ride 500, 1,000, or 3,000 miles to prepare for the 2021 Bell's Iceman Cometh Challenge presented by Trek. Each distance will have its own exclusive Strava Club for tips & support, with all entrants eligible for prizes each month. Runs March 5 - Oct. 30. Registration ends Sept. 30.

www.traverseticker.com
