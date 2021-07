Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is set to mark the 157th anniversary of its namesake battle with virtual programming throughout the weekend. In a series of programs available through its Facebook and YouTube accounts, the park plans to give viewers a glimpse not only into what military tactics and firing of cannons and other weapons may have been like in the Civil War but also how fortification, cooking and medicine worked at the time. The videos will be released on Facebook during scheduled times throughout the day.