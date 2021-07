My first memory is of a concrete basement floor rising up to meet my face. I’m falling upon from a story above, having wandered my oblivious two-year-old self above an open trapdoor in a Manhattan supermarket. Unsurprisingly, that’s not one of the early life events that my mother enjoys recounting. She prefers to reminisce on my three-year-old self attempting to sing “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks, while, for no clear reason, standing behind one of the speakers connected to the hi-fi in our living room.