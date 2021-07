NEWARK, NJ – Newark Police are searching for suspect wanted for the carjacking of a food delivery driver on Thursday. Police responded to a call about a carjacking around 10:40 a.m. in the 100 block of South 9th Street on July 1, 2021. The victim told officers that she left the vehicle running to retrieve groceries from the trunk when an unknown male jumped into the front seat. She opened the driver’s side door and tried to stop him, but fell to the ground as he drove off heading north on South 9th Street towards Central Avenue.