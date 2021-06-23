Scowling man blocking traffic shoots at driver and his two-year-old son police say
BAY COUNTY, FL – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Terry Lee Smith of Fountain after it is believed he shot at a victim several times. The victim was driving home from a store in Fountain with a two-year-old in his car. The victim observed a silver Acura facing the wrong way on one side of Dickerson Road. As he passed the vehicle facing the wrong way, the victim noticed the man driving the vehicle was scowling at him and appeared angry.www.shorenewsnetwork.com