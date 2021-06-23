Scowling man blocking traffic shoots at driver and his two-year-old son police say

COCOA BEACH, FL—A 17-year-old boy from Cocoa was found unresponsive in the surf near the Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier, 401 Meade Ave., at about 9:15 A.M., and brought to shore by other surfers. The teen had been surfing when his friend noticed him facedown and unresponsive. Nearby surfers pulled the teen out of the surf and began resuscitation efforts until medical personnel arrived. The teen was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the Cocoa Beach Police Department at 321-868-3251.