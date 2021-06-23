Cancel
Bay County, FL

Scowling man blocking traffic shoots at driver and his two-year-old son police say

By Shore News Network
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 14 days ago
BAY COUNTY, FL – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Terry Lee Smith of Fountain after it is believed he shot at a victim several times. The victim was driving home from a store in Fountain with a two-year-old in his car. The victim observed a silver Acura facing the wrong way on one side of Dickerson Road. As he passed the vehicle facing the wrong way, the victim noticed the man driving the vehicle was scowling at him and appeared angry.

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

#Police#Lee Smith#Acura#Hwy#Attempted Murder
