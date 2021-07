Australian psych quintet Sons Of Zoku launches a mind-bending single from the forthcoming debut album, “SUN.”. “Sacred” is modern raga rock music with a colorful transcendental sound, filled with Indian esotericism and the cosmic flux of light. The sitar passages massage the acupuncture points of your consciousness, pacifying it, while a pretty nimble rhythm section helps the body to tune in. The lyrics of “Sacred” also seem to describe the leap-learning into the depth of yourself. The vocals complement the composition with gentle mantra-like lines, and all together it embodies an excellent sedative summer sound. “Sacred” is a noteworthy and diverting work for sitar-driven journey-psychedelia.