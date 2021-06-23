“Cat Man” wanted for Murder after shooting victim sitting in car
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Kelvin Ford (also known as “Cat Man”) is wanted for 2nd degree murder and tampering with evidence. His charges stem from an incident that occurred Friday morning, June 18th, in the Brenda Lane area in unincorporated Auburndale. Around 11:00 a.m. that morning, Ford shot a man who was sitting in a vehicle. The victim then drove away from Ford, ultimately crashing on Old Dixie Highway.www.shorenewsnetwork.com