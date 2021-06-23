Cancel
Public Safety

“Cat Man” wanted for Murder after shooting victim sitting in car

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Kelvin Ford (also known as “Cat Man”) is wanted for 2nd degree murder and tampering with evidence. His charges stem from an incident that occurred Friday morning, June 18th, in the Brenda Lane area in unincorporated Auburndale. Around 11:00 a.m. that morning, Ford shot a man who was sitting in a vehicle. The victim then drove away from Ford, ultimately crashing on Old Dixie Highway.

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

