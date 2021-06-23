“Cat Man” wanted for Murder after shooting victim sitting in car

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Two people, including a juvenile, were charged with murder Thursday in the death of a 20-year-old man who died a month after he was shot in the chest. Christian Lemay, 19, of Dracut, and the 16-year-old youth from Lowell were arrested at their homes on Wednesday night and are scheduled to be arraigned later Thursday, according to the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.