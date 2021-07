Have art that you’re ready to show off? The Third Place [MusicFest] has opened its submissions for musicians, performance artists, and comedians. The music festival is an annual festival located in downtown Ann Arbor. Third Place [MusicFest] has dedicated itself to ensuring that concerts are radically welcoming, accessible, and inclusive. They bring together local artists and businesses to celebrate the power of the third place. A third place is not your home or place of employment, rather a neutral, community-centered environment. The festival consists of eight concerts over four days.