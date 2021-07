Tacoma Art Museum is pleased to present the widely acclaimed exhibition, The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to present times. Considered one of the most comprehensive surveys of African American history and culture outside the Smithsonian Institution, the exhibition will feature over 150 of the shared treasures amassed by Bernard and Shirley Kinsey during their five decades of marriage. The collection includes masterful paintings and sculptures, photographs, rare books, letters, manuscripts, and more. The exhibition at TAM, which will include some works from the Kinsey Collection that have not been shown before, will run July 31 – November 28, 2021.