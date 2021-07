Caleb LeGrand finished his basketball career this spring at Notre Dame as the Bulldogs’ most prolific shot-blocker ever. The 6-foot-5 athlete was named as the recipient of the John Gibbs Award following the season, which goes to the most outstanding player in the heralded SEMO Conference. However, ask LeGrand what will always be the most memorable achievement that he reflects on through the years and all he wants to discuss are Notre Dame’s team achievements, which have been numerous.