GloFo to build new $4bn fab

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobalfoundries is to build a new  $4 billion fab  on its Singapore campus. The Singapore Economic Development Board and co-investments from committed customers have helped to fund the fab,. With worldwide semiconductor revenue projected to increase 2.1 times in the next eight years, according to GloFo, the company has planned capacity...

