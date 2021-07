Hello everyone, Shanna McCarriston here, more than ready to talk sports. The NBA playoffs are one of my favorite times of the year -- we will get into that crazy Suns-Clippers ending in a minute -- and, while some may hate this, I'm loving that we are getting such a different pool of teams. For the first time in 10 years we will have an NBA Finals without LeBron James or Steph Curry. The last time that happened I didn't even have a license. It's great for the game.