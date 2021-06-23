Pride Pics 2021 presents the disappointing My First Summer

Portland’s annual queer documentary film festival QDoc was postponed for the second year in a row, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of cancelling the festival altogether, the directors of QDoc teamed up with Pride Northwest for a two-day showing of LGBTQ-themed shorts and features as part of the first ever Pride Pics festival in Portland. The festival was held at the outdoor venue The Lot at Zidell Yards across June 16 and 17, with three fiction features and three documentaries projected outside amidst the baking sun and gravel backdrop of Zidell Yards.