Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Pride Pics 2021 presents the disappointing My First Summer

By in Arts, Culture
psuvanguard.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland’s annual queer documentary film festival QDoc was postponed for the second year in a row, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of cancelling the festival altogether, the directors of QDoc teamed up with Pride Northwest for a two-day showing of LGBTQ-themed shorts and features as part of the first ever Pride Pics festival in Portland. The festival was held at the outdoor venue The Lot at Zidell Yards across June 16 and 17, with three fiction features and three documentaries projected outside amidst the baking sun and gravel backdrop of Zidell Yards.

psuvanguard.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Suicide#Qdoc#Pride Northwest#Lgbtq#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
News Break
Movies
News Break
Documentaries
Related
Moviesculturemap.com

Legacy West presents Summer Sunset Movie Series

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Legacy West will present Summer Sunset Movie Series. General admission is free, but guests can reserve tables for 4-6 people. Each reservation includes a $10 Hall Pass gift card for each guest, a choice of one beer bucket or select bottle of wine, and one box of candy. Guests can also enjoy dinner at the Legacy Hall or grab a drink at the Legacy Hall Garden Bar.
MusicRegister Citizen

'Rolling Stone on Twitch' Presents Pride 2021 Celebration

Jennifer Nettles, Brandy Clark, Jakes Shears, Pom Pom Squad, and Kat Cunning are among the artists scheduled perform this weekend on the official Twitch channel for Rolling Stone. The three-day digital celebration, aligning with NYC Pride weekend, will be livestreamed from the PMC Studio in Midtown Manhattan beginning June 25th...
Austin, TXculturemap.com

Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce presents Pride in Local Music

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Austin and Nashville LGBT Chambers of Commerce are joining forces to produce the second Pride in Local Music, a livestream event celebrating local music through the rainbow heartbeat of two great music cities.
Beauty & Fashionbeverlypress.com

El Capitan presents ‘Summer of Soul’

Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre presents “Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)” from June 25-July 6. This first week of the film’s U.S. theatrical run is being shown as a limited engagement at the El Capitan Theatre. El Capitan guests will be able to see a...
Athens, GARed and Black

Athens Showgirl Cabaret presents Pride show at The Soundtrack

Athens Showgirl Cabaret celebrated Pride Month with a weekend full of drag upstairs at The Soundtrack in downtown Athens, Georgia. On Saturday night, the cabaret presented a Pride themed show featuring a number of local old school drag queens. The show director and one of the founders of Athens Showgirl...
SocietyThe Guardian

My summer of love: ‘I took a date to Black Pride – and realised I loved him’

In the summer of 2015, I attended UK Black Pride (an annual event celebrating African, Asian, Middle Eastern, Latin American and Caribbean-heritage LGBTQI+ people). It is one of the few places where I feel truly among family. My difference as a queer person of colour disappears in the sea of black and brown faces dancing in the sunshine – jumping around to the likes of Mark Morrison’s Return of the Mack and Jazzy Jeff’s Summertime; songs that also bring back memories of London in the 90s, the London of my teens.
Detroit, MIwmagazine.com

Queer Love in Color Tells a More Inclusive Love Story

On Easter Day in 1967, Mike attended his first church service at a new congregation in Detroit, Michigan. It was there that he met Phil—a fellow newcomer who, unlike himself, had been out his whole life. It wasn’t long before they moved in together—first outside the city, then at a farmhouse that cost $90 a month. And, as Phil told the visual editor, journalist, and documentarian Jamal Jordan, they’ve spent “every night together for over forty years.”
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Carolina Youth Theatre to present 'Clue' this summer

Next month, Carolina Youth Theatre, which aims to provide theater arts education and performance opportunities for local kids, will be staging its first live, in-person production since the start of the pandemic. The community group will present "Clue," based on the 1985 film that's inspired by the popular board game....
El Paso, TXtheprospectordaily.com

Borderland hosts pride events all summer

June is Pride month. A month of celebrating people’s individuality and sexuality. It honors the achievements and impact that the LGBTQ+ community has made throughout history. During this time, many pride events are held in Sun City. Following a slow and dormant year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the El...
San Francisco, CAMetro active

SF Neo-Futurists Present ‘World Pride Wrench’

Called an “underground power generator” by SF Chronicle, the San Francisco Neo-Futurists are a troupe of writer/actor/directors committed to moving stage production boldly forward. Each year for Pride, the troupe presents their World Pride Wrench, a dazzling array of short productions that explore the LGBTQI+ experience from numerous decidedly current perspectives. Available online this year, the 2021 World Pride Wrench features 30 shorts that promise to (briefly) examine sexuality, identity and community, all in the span of ninety minutes. Half of all proceeds go to the Trangender Law Center.
Austin, TXculturemap.com

Scissor Sisters Hair Show presents Pride Mural Unveiling

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In celebration of Pride Month, Scissor Sisters Hair Show and Side Kitsch Vintage have commissioned a mural by artist Cassandra Love for the side of their building titled "Silk Road," which reflects the diversity of Austin’s queer community. As two LGBTQ+ owned businesses the importance of queer representation is at the core of their mission.
Cavendish, VTvermontjournal.com

Cavendish Summer Concerts presents The Break Maids

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The town of Cavendish will open its 2021 summer music series with a concert by The Break Maids on Proctorsville’s Svec Memorial Green, Wednesday, July 7 at 6 p.m. Straight off the hill and over the top! The Break Maids are celebrating 10 years of riotous glam-stomp...
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

The story of my first Charlotte crush

Last December, Realtor.com ranked the Charlotte, North Carolina housing market third-best positioned in America for growth in 2021. They weren’t wrong, as many newcomers have discovered about our sylvan patch of earth. The Queen City is lovely. It’s amusing to recall my parents’ initial reaction when they found out I...
Cleveland, OHCleveland Jewish News

CPT to present first in-person performance since pandemic

Cleveland Public Theatre will present a workshop production of “Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation,” written and directed by CPT artistic associate India Nicole Burton at 7 p.m. on July 2, 3, 8 and 9 on CPT’s outdoor stage. The show will also have two additional performances at 5:30...
LifestyleWVNews

My summer bucket list

It is officially summer! That means that we are nearing the Fourth of July holiday, and before we know it, school supplies will be everywhere. It’s time to get busy enjoying the simple pleasures this time of year offers. Here are my first round of suggestions for that summer bucket list since it looks like this summer will be more normal than the last.
El Paso, TXelpasoinc.com

Summer musical theater to present ‘Godspell’

The Youth Opera of El Paso and Actor Space are again teaming up to present the 2021 El Paso Summer Musical Theatre Intensive with a production of “Godspell.”. The Tony-nominated musical is a tale of building community, friendship, loyalty and love where a small group of disciples shares the story of Jesus’ life through a variety of parables based on the gospel of St. Matthew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy