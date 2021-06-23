Cancel
Public Safety

Police: Three men stole $4,200 worth of electrical wire from Lowe’s

Township police say three ‘hard working men’ stole $4,200 worth of electrical wire from Lowe’s Home Improvement in Arena Hub Plaza. One of the suspects is seen here. More photos can be seen at timesleader.com.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police say three “hard working men” stole $4,200 worth of electrical wire from Lowe’s Home Improvement in Arena Hub Plaza.

In a post on the police department’s Facebook page Monday, police said three men loaded packages of 12/2 wire onto a cart and failed to pay for the merchandise on June 5.

“They must have been in a rush because they forgot to stop and pay for the items at one of the many open registers. They didn’t even bother to pretend to go to the self check-out,” police posted about the theft.

Police also apologized as the theft of 12/2 electrical wire packages most likely impacted anyone needed that type of wire for their weekend project.

“We watched some quality videos with high production values showing their exploits. The video was so clear we made popcorn while watching,” police posted in reference to the clear surveillance video.

Police said the electrical wire packages were loaded into a black Volkswagen Jetta that has a Pennsylvania license plate LHR 2783.

“While we can identify one of the males in the photographs…we would love to meet the other two men and remind them to pay for the wire. All in all we gave it four out of five stars. it would have been five, but they lost one star for poor costume choices,” police posted in a jab at one of the suspect’s clothing.

With a little amusement out of the way, police ask anyone with information about the theft or disposal of the wire is asked to text 570-760-0215 or email [email protected]

