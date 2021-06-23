Hockey Mountain High Podcast: An Avalanche of Hypotheticals

Listen to “An Avalanche of Hypotheticals” on Spreaker. Aarif and JJ are back with the first 2021 offseason edition of the podcast. The guys start with quick thoughts on the Vegas/Montreal series and discuss how the Avalanche would hypothetically be doing had they been the ones matched up against the Canadiens. They then discuss what it would take to hypothetically keep Brandon Saad as well as Gabe Landeskog after re-signing Cale Makar. Aarif then goes into hypothetical moves Joe Sakic can make to shore up his team’s middle six, goaltending and depth. All that and more on this edition of Hockey Mountain High: Your go-to Avalanche Podcast.