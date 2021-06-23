Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Political institutions had larger impact on COVID-19 plans than institutions organizing national healthcare

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolitical institutions such as the timing of elections and presidentialism had a larger influence on COVID-19 strategies than the institutions organizing national healthcare, according to a research team led by a professor at Binghamton University, State University of New York. Olga Shvetsova, a political scientist at Binghamton University, and fellow...

www.news-medical.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Healthcare#Covid 19#Political Science#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthMedscape News

Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic: Initial Impacts and Responses of the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network in the United States

Rebecca R. Goff; Amber R. Wilk; Alice E. Toll; Maureen A. McBride; David K. Klassen. American Journal of Transplantation. 2021;21(6):2100-2112. COVID-19 has been sweeping the globe, hitting the United States particularly hard with a state of emergency declared on March 13, 2020. Transplant hospitals have taken various precautions to protect patients from potential exposure. OPTN donor, candidate, and transplant data were analyzed from January 5, 2020 to September 5, 2020. The number of new waiting list registrations decreased, with the Northeast seeing over a 50% decrease from the week of 3/8 versus the week of 4/5. The national transplant system saw near cessation of living donor transplantation (−90%) from the week of 3/8 to the week of 4/5. Similarly, deceased donor kidney transplant volume dropped from 367 to 202 (−45%), and other organs saw similar decreases: lung (−70%), heart (−43%), and liver (−37%). Deceased donors recovered dropped from 260 to 163 (−45%) from 3/8 compared to 4/5, including a 67% decrease for lungs recovered. The magnitude of this decrease varied by geographic area, with the largest percent change (−67%) in the Northeast. Despite the pandemic, discard rates across organ has remained stable. Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, OPTN data show recent evidence of stabilization, an indication that an early recovery of the number of living and deceased donors and transplants has ensued.
Charitiesbizneworleans.com

Tulane’s Commitment to Equity Institute Wins COVID Study Grant

Commitment to Equity Institute has received almost $1.2 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to assess how the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting fiscal policies have affected inequality, poverty and mobility. The award will fund research to help shape more equitable outcomes in developing countries. Based in the Department...
Public Healthphennd.org

UChicago 2021 Summer Institute for Educators: Global and Local Inequities: Reflections of the COVID-19 Pandemic – Jun 23,24,28,29

Join The Pulitzer Center in partnership with the University of Chicago for a virtual conference! The Summer Institute for Educators will bring together award-winning journalists and educational resources focused on global inequalities exacerbated COVID-19. This multi-day virtual conference for educators brings together award-winning journalists supported by the Pulitzer Center on...
Public HealthABC Action News

Vaccinations could impact how the nation defines COVID-19 surges

WASHINGTON, D.C. — While the country is no longer expected to reach the goal of getting 70% of adults COVID-vaccinated by the Fourth of July, those that have been are making a real difference. “What we're going to see is a transition away from focusing on cases, to really looking...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Covid-19 Pandemic and Its Impact on Mental Health of Healthcare Professionals

Covid-19 has hit millions. Its impact has prevailed over every citizen. Every person is affected now. Be it the job sector, or family, the life of everyone is at peril but there is hope. We can’t ignore the fact that we are fully safe. For that precautions are a must. As per doctors’ opinion, everyone should be cautious about the precaution.
Memphis, TNcbu.edu

CBU Institutes COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement

Together and by association, while looking out and caring for each other, our CBU community worked hard to make this past academic year a success, despite the considerable challenges and many hardships presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. As we prepare for the 2021-22 academic year, it is now time for...
Centre County, PAThe Daily Collegian

Head of architectural engineering elected to national institute board

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Sez Atamturktur Russcher, Harry and Arlene Schell Professor and head of the Penn State Department of Architectural Engineering (AE), was elected to the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) Board of Directors. She begins her three-year term on Oct. 1. Sez Atamturktur Russcher will begin her...
Medical & BiotechTimes Union

ImaBiotech Supports the Institut Pasteur de Lille and Apteeus for the Development of Covid-19 Therapy

LILLE, France (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. ImaBiotech, the worldwide leading provider of innovative imaging services joined the fight against the Covid19 by putting its expertise at the service of the drug candidate TEE001 currently in development by Institut Pasteur de Lille and Apteeus to demonstrate its capacity at reducing infection by the SARS-CoV2 virus. This partnership aims at providing insight into the whole-body distribution of the drug related material.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

The “COVID-19 Leaked From a Lab” Scenario: Scientist Who Worked at the Wuhan Institute of Virology Speaks Out

Several facts around the COVID-19 disease were always considered suspicious by conspiracy theorists and even other categories of people. The high infectiousness, the ability to affect elders more than those from other age groups, or the lack of medicine capable of treating it has all led to a terrible scenario: was the coronavirus created by an evil mind rather than being just an accident of nature or a divine penalty?
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

COVAX urges equal recognition of all COVID-19 vaccines

COVAX was built on the principle of equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines to protect the health of people all across the globe. That means protecting their lives and livelihoods, including their ability to travel and conduct trade. As travel and other possibilities begin to open up in some parts of...
CharitiesTimes Union

Oasis Institute Recruits Volunteers 50+ to Help At-Risk Children: Retirees needed to tutor in local school districts to bridge COVID-19 knowledge gaps

ST. LOUIS (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. The Oasis Institute, a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to enriching the lives of adults ages 50+, has announced growth in the largest intergenerational tutoring program in the United States, connecting retired individuals with opportunities to serve as literacy tutors in school districts across the country. More than 500 volunteers are needed now for Fall 2021 assignments in local school districts.
Cleveland, OHcase.edu

National Center for Regenerative Medicine expands institutional membership

MetroHealth System joins Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals partnership. The National Center for Regenerative Medicine, a leader in cellular manufacturing and regenerative medicine, formally added The MetroHealth System as an institutional member following a vote by the organization’s board of governors last month. The National Center...
Shelton, WAifiberone.com

Two Local Credit Unions Awarded Covid-19 Relief Grant Funding from U.S. Department of Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institution Rapid Response Program

Shelton, WA – Two credit unions in Mason County have each received $1.83 million in Rapid Response Program (RRP) grant funding from the US Treasury Department. These dollars will provide vital capital to respond to economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in underserved communities. Peninsula Credit Union (PCU) and Our Community Credit Union (OCCU) were two out 11 Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) in Washington State to receive a portion of the $38 million in funding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy