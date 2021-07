PENN YAN – Three women in have been charged with child endangerment by Penn Yan Police in recent weeks for allowing very young children to roam without supervision. • Haley Labarr, 26, of Penn Yan, was charged following a report of a small child running alone on Maiden Lane. Police say two Penn Yan Academy students stopped the 3-year-old boy and attempted to locate his parents before calling 911. Labarr was unaware that her child had left their Main St. apartment and was running in the middle of the roadway.