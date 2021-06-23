5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Idaho

Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash

Diverse food culture is as essential to Idahoans as anything. We all like a little variety, and we accept no substitutes when it comes to Mexican fare. So whether you're a taco lover or enjoy a more American take on your spicy food, you'll love the festive locales we've picked out for you to experience. These lovely, sit-down establishments serve up the most authentic dishes in the Gem State!

Check out these amazing Mexican restaurants in Idaho:

1. Joel's Mexican Restaurant, Sandpoint, Idaho

Behold! Joel's serves the best Mexican food in town. In Joel's, a local food icon, you won't want to miss tasting their awesome Asada burritos. A family-run operation, their love and care translate directly into each handcrafted meal, making them a favorite.

Joel's is a small local business whose owners came from San Diego, California and moved to beautiful Sandpoint, Idaho. When people ask how they got up there, they would say, "we ran out of gas." They have been making Mexican food in Sandpoint since 1995, and they hope to keep going for many years more. The owners appreciate all the business they get, and they try to make everyone happy, although that is a hard thing to do. They also try to have good customer service and do it with a smile. They are known for good food, and if you visit their restaurant, you will experience the taste of eating good Mexican food. There are several different types of Mexican food, so don't be disappointed if you're not used to it.

Location: 229 Church St Sandpoint, ID 83864

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Joelsmex/

Phone: 208-265-8991

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 7 am-3pm

2. Toro Viejo, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

High on the list of local favorites, Toro Viejo serves up some wonderfully authentic dishes, but it's the service that puts them above the rest. In the mood for a dang good margarita? Order one up, you won't regret it, as theirs is spectacular!

This is one of the oldest and most popular Mexican restaurants in Kootenai County. Since 1992, Toro Viejo has served North Idaho with the finest Mexican food, delicious cocktails, and outstanding service. It is family-owned and operated.

Location: 117 N 2nd St, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Website: https://toroviejo.com/

Phone: (208) 667-7676

Store Hours:

3. Pueblo Lindo, McCall, Idaho

There is no contest when it comes to Mexican food near McCall. Pueblo Lindo is the best, hands down. Affordable, authentic, and unique, their food is always noteworthy. Follow up any dish with some of their deep-fried icecream to complete the perfect meal.

Pueblo Lindo Mexican Restaurant offers authentic, savory Mexican food at a price that's good for everyone's wallet. Located in scenic McCall, Idaho, Pueblo Lindo offers a culinary getaway for locals and visitors alike.

Location: 1007 West Lake St McCall, ID 83638

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pueblolindomexicanrestaurant/

Phone: 208-634-2270

Store Hours: Tues-Thurs 11am-9pm

4. La Cabana, Post Falls, Idaho

An excellent choice time and again, people come from all over to sample La Cabana, and for a good reason. Their salsa is rave-worthy and just hot enough to give your mouth the perfect kick. As for their tacos? YUM! Order up some carne asada tacos and indulge!

Location: 604 E Seltice Way Post Falls, ID 83854

Website: https://www.facebook.com/LaCabanaPostFalls/

Phone: 208-773-4325

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11:30am-9pm

5. Andrade's Restaurant, Boise, Idaho

Here, you can taste the authentic culture in every bite! Modest in their presentation, Andrade's is a true gem on the inside with excellent service and an exotic menu. A local go-to, it will become your favorite as well.

Location: 4620 W Overland Rd Boise, ID 83705

Website: https://www.facebook.com/AndradesRestaurant/

Phone: 208-344-1234

Store Hours: Tues-Sun 11am-9pm

Do you have more suggestions on Mexican restaurants in Idaho? Please share them with us in the comment section below!

