With the Nike Dunk Low seeing a huge resurgence this year, it should be no surprise that Nike has been releasing a plethora of new colorways for the shoe. The SB version has also been getting some love, and this summer, Nike is promising some new offerings that can be added to your respective collections. One of the latest colorways to be shown off is the vibrant "Red Plum" model which can be found thanks to the official photos below.