Banned From Tokyo Games, China’s Sun Yang Targeting 2024 Olympics in Paris. There will be no Olympic-medal chases for Chinese star Sun Yang at next month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, due to the Court of Arbitration for Sport handing down a four-year doping ban against the freestyler earlier this week. But the 29-year-old has indicated that he plans to continue training and race at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.