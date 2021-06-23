DeepMind wants to use its AI to cure neglected diseases
In November 2020, Alphabet-owned AI firm DeepMind announced that it had cracked one of biology’s trickiest problems. For years the company had been working on an AI called AlphaFold that could predict the structure of proteins – a challenge that could prove pivotal for developing drugs and vaccines, and understanding diseases. When the results of the biennial protein-predicting challenge CASP were announced at the end of 2020, it was immediately clear that AlphaFold had swept the floor with the competition.www.wired.co.uk