Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

First person to stand trial under Hong Kong’s security law pleads not guilty

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MCGgN_0acgIrgM00
In this July 6, 2020, file photo, Tong Ying-kit arrives at a court in a police van in Hong Kong (AP)

The first person to stand trial under Hong Kong’s national security law has pleaded not guilty to charges of terrorism and inciting secession by driving a motorcycle into police officers while carrying a protest flag.

Tong Ying-kit was arrested on July 1, 2020, a day after the sweeping national security law took effect in response to massive pro-democracy protests that challenged Beijing’s rule.

He was accused of driving into the crowd of officers during a 2019 rally while bearing a flag with the slogan: “Liberate Hong Kong the revolution of our times.”

Several officers were knocked over and three sustained injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYmZE_0acgIrgM00
Hong Kong National Security Trial (AP)

His trial will set the tone for how Hong Kong handles national security offences.

So far, more than 100 people have been arrested under the security law, including prominent pro-democracy activists such as media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the publisher of Apple Daily.

Police on Wednesday arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of foreign collusion to endanger national security.

According to Apple Daily, which cited unnamed sources, the man writes editorials for the paper under the pseudonym Li Ping.

The embattled pro-democracy paper last week saw five of its top editors and executives arrested on the same charge of foreign collusion.

Authorities also searched the newspaper’s offices and froze 2.3 million dollars (£1.66 million) worth of assets from three companies linked to Apple Daily.

The daily has said that it could cease operations by this weekend if authorities do not release some of its assets to allow the company to pay wages.

The slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times” was often chanted during anti-government demonstrations demanding broader democratic freedoms, including universal suffrage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjqvl_0acgIrgM00
Hong Kong National Security Trial (AP)

Protests accuse Beijing of walking back on its promise at the 1997 handover of Hong Kong from Britain that the city could retain its freedoms not seen elsewhere in China for 50 years.

China responded with tough measures silencing opposition voices, including the national security law, which criminalises subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion.

The legislation makes calls for Hong Kong independence illegal, and a government notice last July said the protest slogan connotes a call for independence and subversion of state power.

A court ruled last month that Mr Tong will stand trial without a jury, a diversion from Hong Kong’s common law traditions.

Under the national security law, a panel of three judges can replace jurors, and the city’s leader has the power to designate judges to hear such cases.

The law carries a maximum penalty of life in prison for serious offenders. Mr Tong is standing trial at the High Court, where sentences are not capped.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Government#Hong Kong Police#Handover Of Hong Kong#Apple Daily#The High Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Terrorism
Country
China
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Area evacuated after massive explosion at Bangkok factory

A massive explosion at a factory on the outskirts of Bangkok has killed at least one person and injured 11 more, prompting the evacuation of a wide area over fears of poisonous fumes and the possibility of more denotations. The fire broke out at around 3am at a foam and...
WorldPosted by
newschain

What the papers say – July 6

Tuesday’s papers are led by reaction to Boris Johnson’s announcement that almost all remaining pandemic measures will be lifted on July 19 despite coronavirus cases continuing to rise.
Politicsriverbender.com

Hong Kong's No. 2 official says security law allows freedoms

HONG KONG (AP) — Marking the anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese control, a top city official defended the national security law imposed by Beijing and said Thursday it would be used further in the coming year to ensure stability. Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee said the law...
Politicskfgo.com

Hong Kong court grants bail to activist charged under security law -media

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s High Court on Tuesday approved bail for a pro-democracy activist who is among 47 charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under a sweeping national security law Beijing imposed on its freest city last year, the city’s public broadcaster RTHK reported. Owen Chow, 24, who...
Law EnforcementInternational Business Times

No Jury For First Hong Kong 'National Security' Trial As Columnist Arrested

The first trial under Hong Kong's new national security law began on Wednesday without a jury, a watershed moment for the financial hub's fast-changing legal landscape. The opening of the closely-watched court case came as police also arrested a senior columnist from the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily under the same law.
China101.9 KELO-FM

Hong Kong security law is ‘a human rights emergency’ – Amnesty

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong authorities have used a new national security law to target dissent and justify “censorship, harassment, arrests and prosecutions that violate human rights”, Amnesty International said on Wednesday, a year after the law was implemented. Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in June last...
Chinadallassun.com

National security law in Hong Kong completes 1 year

Hong Kong, June 30 (ANI): The draconian Beijing-imposed national security law, introduced to smother dissent and free speech in Hong Kong, has completed one year on Wednesday, leaving the once British-controlled region in turmoil and chaos. The law criminalises any act of secession (breaking away from China), subversion (undermining the...
PoliticsGwinnett Daily Post

One year after Hong Kong's national security law, residents feel Beijing's tightening grip

It was approaching midnight on June 30, 2020, when news broke that Beijing had promulgated a national security law in Hong Kong, effective immediately. Since China's rubber-stamp parliament revealed its plans for such legislation the month before, Hong Kongers had been nervously awaiting the details of a law that would reshape their legal, political and media landscape.
Law EnforcementWRAL

Hong Kong police arrest man for sedition over protest flag

HONG KONG — Hong Kong police have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of using seditious words after a flag with a banned protest slogan was seen hanging outside his apartment. Police received a report on Monday from a passerby who spotted the flag bearing the banned slogan “Liberate Hong...
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Hong Kong police warn residents against mourning man who stabbed officer

Hong Kong authorities on Sunday warned residents against mourning a man who killed himself after stabbing a policeman, saying that encouraging such memorials was the same as "supporting terrorism". Hong Kong and Chinese authorities have clamped down on dissent using a new national security law, under which a terrorism conviction could carry a life sentence, while promoting, inciting and supporting terrorism could result in up to ten years in prison.
ChinaBBC

Hong Kong: How life has changed under China's national security law

On 30 June 2020, China introduced the National Security Law (NSL) in Hong Kong in response to massive pro-democracy protests that had swept through the city the previous year. The controversial law reduces Hong Kong's judicial autonomy and makes it easier to punish demonstrators and activists. It criminalises secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
IndiaPosted by
WRAL News

Hong Kong freedoms fade as security law muzzles dissent

HONG KONG — Hong Kong is still China’s wealthiest, most capitalist city. Its vistas of skyscrapers and sea framed by dragon-backed emerald peaks are as stunning as ever. But a year after Beijing imposed a harsh national security law on the former British colony, the civil liberties that raised hopes for more democracy among many of its 7 million people are fading.

Comments / 0

Community Policy