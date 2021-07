BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department is hosting a touch-a-truck event Friday.

Any families with children who love trucks or first responders are allowed to come to the event and check out local first responder’s trucks.

The event is scheduled to take place at The Mall at Fairfield Commons from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

©2021 Cox Media Group