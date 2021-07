My sincere thanks to the chefs from the Masons Alpha Lodge No. 1, who contributed their time and grilling gifts to make a very special Father’s Day celebration at the Anchorage Pioneer Home. Alpha Lodge No. 1 has been doing this longer than the APH staff could recall. Alpha Lodge No. 1 also honor mothers and bring special gifts like scarves and flowers for the women. Their service and outreach is so appreciated by the APH residents and their families. It is heartwarming to see the caring that the Lodge offers to the Anchorage Pioneer Home. They truly made the Father’s Day weekend special!