*All results from games played on Wednesday, June 24, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (11-33) GAME ONE: BUFFALO 8, SYRACUSE 5 / 7 (BOX) Yesterday, our wonderful Steve Sypa begged the question: is Syracuse ever going to win again? They answered that, in game one of this double header, with a resounding no. Buffalo scored in the top of the first by way of a combination Nick Meyer passed ball and throwing error, giving Thomas Szapucki his one unearned run of the game. Syracuse answered that with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Drew Jackson.