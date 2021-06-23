Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Glow Golf Glimmers at Big Bear Mountain Resort

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC Los Angeles
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBear Mountain Golf Course at Big Bear Mountain Resort. THE NIGHTS ARE GROWING SHORTER, now that the longest day of the year has passed, but evenings are still very much on the warm side. This means that we're drawn outdoors after sundown, like so many fireflies, in search of sweet pleasures and summery high jinks. But since we humans don't make our own illumination, like the fireflies do, we have to seek out activities that are illuminated, the sorts of shimmering pursuits that give an alfresco adventure a bit of incandescent oomph. On occasion, such pursuits do shimmer into view, and if you look closely in the direction of Bear Mountain Golf Course, at Big Bear Mountain Resort, you'll notice that the bright hues and cool glow is emanating from golf balls.

www.nbclosangeles.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Mountain Golf Course#Big Bear Mountain Resort#Glow Golf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Traveltelegraphherald.com

Chestnut Mountain Resort launches river cruises for the season

GALENA, Ill. – Chestnut Mountain Resort has launched its river cruises for the season. The one-and-a-half-hour cruises along the Mississippi River depart at 6 p.m. every Friday through August and at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through October, according to a press release. The cruises...
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort to build summit decks and other projects

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort received the green light to work on a series of new construction projects this summer, including at least one raised, 350-square-foot steel “viewing platform” atop Rendezvous Mountain. The Bridger-Teton National Forest has received no public comment on the proposals and the window to weigh in is...
Big Sky, MTexplorebigsky.com

Big Sky Beats: “Music in the Mountains”

Of everything that we missed out on last summer due to the pandemic, one overwhelming gap seemed to be live music. Thursday nights in Big Sky have been well known for free outdoor concerts for years, and after taking the summer off in 2020, Music in the Mountains is back. Here’s a playlist of songs from this year’s lineup of artists to get you excited for what is to come. To read more about the lineup, click here.
GolfTravelPulse

Palace Resorts Invites Guests To Make Their Vacations Golf-Inclusive

Palace Resorts’ Cancun properties are now offering a new add-on golf package that gives avid golfers the incredible opportunity to enjoy daily play on two world-class courses in paradise as part of their all-inclusive luxury experience. Soak in sweeping views over the Caribbean Sea and wend your way through lush...
Illinois StatePosted by
Only In Illinois

This 1-Hour Train Ride Is The Most Relaxing Way To Enjoy Illinois Scenery

For anyone who is asking the question, “are there any train rides near me in Illinois?” you’re in luck. There are quite a few different ways to experiencing Illinois from aboard a locomotive. But perhaps one of the shortest and sweetest train rides is through the Monticello Railway Museum. Spend an afternoon aboard an old […] The post This 1-Hour Train Ride Is The Most Relaxing Way To Enjoy Illinois Scenery appeared first on Only In Your State.
AnimalsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mountain biker ‘extra blown away’ by bear cub encounter

Mountain biker David Smith was riding down the Skyline Trail at Snowshoe Bike Park in West Virginia on Sunday when he suddenly had unwanted company running beside him. A couple of bear cubs came into view as he was racing down the trail. Suddenly, one bear ran off in the opposite direction while the other bear ran alongside him for several feet before bolting off in front of him to the left.
Scranton, PAWOLF

Mac & Cheese event comes to Montage Mountain Resort

SCRANTON (WOLF) — A new cheesy event came to Montage Mountain Resort earlier this evening, pun intended. Scranton's first ever Mac and Cheese Festival featured top chefs, food trucks and vendors serving, you guessed it, everything Mac and Cheese. Dozens of craft beers, wines and ciders were open to sample...
TravelTravelPulse

The Exceptional Experience of Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort

Located in the exclusive gated community of Puerta del Mar in the sun-kissed Mexican Caribbean, AMResorts' brand new family resort Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort is now open and the ideal place for travelers to indulge in Unlimited-Luxury while soaking in breathtaking views this summer and beyond. You...
Lookout Mountain, TNWrcbtv.com

3 In Your Town: Miniature Golf created on Lookout Mountain

Launched in 1924, a new community on Lookout Mountain, developed by Garnet Carter, was to be known as Fairyland. That name was chosen because of his wife Frieda's long-time interest in European folklore. One of the enticing features of Fairyland was to be a golf course, but construction took considerably longer than was planned.
Utah Stateskiutah.com

The Best Golf in the Utah Mountains

The snow is gone, and the sun stays high in the late evening sky. Hiking, biking and climbing are on the docket for many skiers and snowboarders during the offseason, but enjoying the mountains doesn’t require scaling great heights or superhuman feats of endurance and strength. Golf has come to the fore—pun absolutely intended—in Utah, thanks to a host of amazing courses nestled throughout the Wasatch. When the snow’s not falling in Utah, it’s time for some golf in the mountains.
High Springs, FLalachuatoday.com

Miniature Golf-Big Cause, Kiwanis Club Golfing for Charity

HIGH SPRINGS ‒ The local Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe sponsored a golf tournament in High Springs this week, but it wasn't a professional golf tournament, it was a miniature golf tournament for charity featuring teams consisting of local families and city employees to raise money for the Kiwanis programs for children.
Ohio StateOnlyInYourState

Play Glow-In-The Dark Miniature Golf And Other Yard Games At Kelly’s Dairy Bar And Miniature Golf In Ohio

In the summer months, your local dairy bar is usually bustling with activity. There’s a special place in Mansfield, Ohio called Kelly’s Dairy Bar and Miniature Golf where you can grab some delicious grub and play mini golf—even at night. It makes for a fun night out or the perfect family day trip destination when you want to do something unique with those you love.
Lifestylelaparent.com

Summer Nights at Alpine Slide Big Bear

In May Alpine Slide announced the new Mineshaft Coaster at Alpine Slide Big Bear. The family-friendly thrill ride built directly into the mountainside is California’s first and only mountain coaster. Alpine Slide Big Bear has more good news for adventure-seeking families. Starting July 2 through Labor Day Weekend, Alpine Slide will turn the lights on past sunset every Friday and Saturday, plus Sunday, Sept. 5.
EnvironmentSummit Daily News

Copper Mountain Resort native seeding wins Innovation in Sustainability Award

Copper Mountain Resort won the National Ski Areas Association 2021 Golden Eagle Award for Innovation in Sustainability for the resort’s native seed collection program. Working with the U.S. Forest Service and the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, Copper has developed methods to collect seeds from locally occurring plants to replant, helping to restore areas of the mountain that have been disturbed, such as ski trails.
Lifestylecowboysindians.com

Explore The Outdoors In All Terrain Gear By Wrangler

Wrangler expands the popular All Terrain Gear (ATG) line with all-new women's collection alongside updated men's offerings. With summer in full-swing, it's time we pack our bags to explore the great outdoors. Whether your sense of adventure takes you on a tour of National Parks or just down the local scenic route, Wrangler's ATG line has gear worth noting on your packing list.
Colorado Stateamericanpeoplenews.com

15 Best Hikes in Colorado To Enjoy the Great Outdoors

If you’ve ever set your desktop wallpaper to magical blue-green waters wishing you could be transported there, you’ll be happy to know the best hikes in Colorado will do that. Colorado sits in the US west and has one of the most unique geographies in all of the country, including some of the cleanest and most striking creeks, rivers, and lakes.