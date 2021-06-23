Glow Golf Glimmers at Big Bear Mountain Resort

Bear Mountain Golf Course at Big Bear Mountain Resort. THE NIGHTS ARE GROWING SHORTER, now that the longest day of the year has passed, but evenings are still very much on the warm side. This means that we're drawn outdoors after sundown, like so many fireflies, in search of sweet pleasures and summery high jinks. But since we humans don't make our own illumination, like the fireflies do, we have to seek out activities that are illuminated, the sorts of shimmering pursuits that give an alfresco adventure a bit of incandescent oomph. On occasion, such pursuits do shimmer into view, and if you look closely in the direction of Bear Mountain Golf Course, at Big Bear Mountain Resort, you'll notice that the bright hues and cool glow is emanating from golf balls.