Point-of-sale Systems Market Will Record An Incremental Growth Of USD 10.05 Billion | Technavio

The point-of-sale systems market is expected to grow by USD 10.05 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the point-of-sale systems market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Point-of-sale Systems Market Participants:

CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.

CASIO Computer Co. Ltd. offers a line of products such as V-R7100, V-R7000, and V-R200 among other products.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. offers a line of products such as in-counter bioptic scanners, handheld and hands-free scanners such as Stratos 2700 in-counter scanner, and Voyager 1602g pocket scanners among other products.

HP Inc.

HP Inc. offers a line of products such as HP MP9 Retail System, HP Engage Flex Pro & HP Engage Flex Pro-C, and other products.

Point-of-sale Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The point-of-sale systems market is segmented as below:

Product

Accessories

PoS Terminals

Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

The Middle East and Africa

End-user

Hospitality Industry

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others

The point-of-sale systems market is driven by the evolution of the global retail landscape. In addition, the increasing penetration of contactless payments is expected to trigger the point-of-sale systems market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

