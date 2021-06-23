Point-of-sale Systems Market Will Record An Incremental Growth Of USD 10.05 Billion | Technavio

Cancel
NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The point-of-sale systems market is expected to grow by USD 10.05 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the point-of-sale systems market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business. Download FREE Sample Report

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience bymaking effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Point-of-sale Systems Market Participants:

CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.

CASIO Computer Co. Ltd. offers a line of products such as V-R7100, V-R7000, and V-R200 among other products.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. offers a line of products such as in-counter bioptic scanners, handheld and hands-free scanners such as Stratos 2700 in-counter scanner, and Voyager 1602g pocket scanners among other products.

HP Inc.

HP Inc. offers a line of products such as HP MP9 Retail System, HP Engage Flex Pro & HP Engage Flex Pro-C, and other products.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants: https://www.technavio.com/report/point-of-sale-pos-systems-market-size-industry-analysis

Point-of-sale Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The point-of-sale systems market is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • Accessories
  • PoS Terminals
  • Geography
  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • South America
  • The Middle East and Africa
  • End-user
  • Hospitality Industry
  • Supermarkets
  • Hypermarkets
  • Specialty Stores
  • Others

The point-of-sale systems market is driven by the evolution of the global retail landscape. In addition, the increasing penetration of contactless payments is expected to trigger the point-of-sale systems market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the point-of-sale systems market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44213

Related Report on Information Technology Include:

EMV POS Terminal Market in the US- The EMV POS terminal market size in the US is segmented by product (conventional EMV POS terminals and mobile card readers) and application (retail and hospitality). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Embedded Computer Market- The embedded computer market is segmented by product (COMs, SBCs, and stand-alone boards), end-user (industrial automation, military and defense, medical, communication, and others), CPU architecture (x86, ARM, PowerPC, and Others), and geography ( Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/point-of-sale-pos-systems-market-size-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/point-of-sale-systems-market-will-record-an-incremental-growth-of-usd-10-05-billion--technavio-301316248.html

SOURCE Technavio

