For all of the suffering of this past season, the Rockets fell short of hitting the lottery during this week’s NBA Draft Lottery. But they came up with the next best thing. With Rockets legend and Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon representing the franchise, the Rockets finished second in the lottery and will draft No.2 behind Detroit during the July 29 NBA Draft. So now general manager Rafael Stone has the task of figuring out who to use the pick on or how to best leverage the pick to improve the roster.