Create your own café-style drinks at home with the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker. It brews a rich coffee concentrate that you can use to whip up cappuccinos, lattes, and other café favorites. In fact, you can even make iced coffees that don’t taste watered down. And with six brew sizes, you can make a single cup to a half carafe and up to a full carafe. Best of all, you don’t have to buy any specialty pods to use this beverage gadget. This reduces your costs. Additionally, the Fold-Away Frother lets you turn hot or cold milk into a smooth foam that adds richness to your coffees. Moreover, the 50-ounce glass carafe is dishwasher safe and has an ergonomic handle and spout for pour control. Furthermore, the gold-tone permanent filter preserves natural coffee oils so that you get a robust flavor every time.