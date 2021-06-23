What Made Orange Great: “THE COVE” was Orange’s unique neighborhood

Rivers have a way of changing land and by doing so they change history. The Sabine River downstream of Orange makes a sweeping curve between the mouth of Adams Bayou and Cow Bayou. This area was once a large cove deep enough for ships to anchor. A large mound of shell, called a “midden” once stood near the mouth of Adams Bayou. This was evidence that the first inhabitants of the area were the Attakapa-Ishak tribe. The midden was made from the shells of the shellfish that made up a large part of the diet of the Attakapa.