Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, TX

What Made Orange Great: “THE COVE” was Orange’s unique neighborhood

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRivers have a way of changing land and by doing so they change history. The Sabine River downstream of Orange makes a sweeping curve between the mouth of Adams Bayou and Cow Bayou. This area was once a large cove deep enough for ships to anchor. A large mound of shell, called a “midden” once stood near the mouth of Adams Bayou. This was evidence that the first inhabitants of the area were the Attakapa-Ishak tribe. The midden was made from the shells of the shellfish that made up a large part of the diet of the Attakapa.

www.orangeleader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Orange County, TX
City
Orange, TX
City
West Orange, TX
State
Louisiana State
Orange, TX
Government
City
Cove, TX
Orange County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange Trees#Real Estate#Cow Bayou#French#Spanish#First Cove Addition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy