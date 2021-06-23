a’Mare, Crown Sydney Review: Golden-age service with a side of theatre
Alessandro Pavoni doesn’t have anything to prove. His Ormeggio at the Spit – old enough to be considered legendary – has always been a reference point for Sydney’s excellent spread of trattoria-inspired eateries. The Mosman restaurant’s more recent turn, skewing seafood and flirting with Puglia, has only solidified that reputation. But the chef is clearly not one to rest on his laurels. Though his name is already iron-clad, as far as Sydney’s gourmands are concerned, Pavoni is clearly ambitious as he helms Crown Sydney’s big, sociable scene-stealer: a’Mare.www.theaureview.com