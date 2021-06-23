a’Mare, Crown Sydney Review: Golden-age service with a side of theatre

On June 3, the space was inaugurated with an opening ceremony that included representatives of the public and private institutions that support the project and the presence of faces such as the actor Rafa Maza or the renowned composer Xavier Díaz-Latorre, among others. In this way, Corral Cervantes 2021 will be a great theater party with performances scheduled every day of the week from June 3 to October 31, 2021 and that will have two stages and different craft and restoration booths as a complement to your leisure and culture proposal in an outdoor event for the enjoyment of the whole family.