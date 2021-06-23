Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Direct Feedback From Community Shifts Power And Creates Greater Support Systems In Philanthropy, New Study Finds

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace Center for Girls released a study today, Building Equitable Evidence of Social Impact , developed with Milway Consulting, advocating for nonprofits, evaluators, and funders to place randomized control trials aside and instead partner with members of the community to solicit direct feedback to address needs.

This methodology has been central to Pace's approach for decades. To date, the organization has partnered with more than 40,000 girls — sharing power with them, elevating their voices and allowing them to collaborate on the decision-making process. By not just relying on purely experimental methods, like randomized controlled trials, nonprofits can build greater equity across their organizations.

The study drew on participatory measurements for evaluations such as surveys, interviews and focus group discussions with 15 nonprofits including: Accountability Lab ( Mali), Boston Uncornered (MA), Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninsula (CA), Center for Employment Opportunities (NY), Doorways NWFL (FL) Gift of the Givers Foundation ( South Africa), Harlem Children's Zone (NY), Lake County Build a Generation (CO), My Life My Choice (MA), Nurse-Family Partnership (CO), Our House (AR), Pace Center for Girls (FL), SOLE Colombia ( Colombia), Think of Us (DC), Union Capital Boston (MA), and Youth Truth (CA) — a group co-curated with Fund for Shared Insight, Feedback Labs and Project Evident.

The research found that creating listening spaces nourishes trusting relationships, and not only gives an organization an opportunity to advocate for its constituents, but also to support constituents in advocating for themselves.

Overall, the study found that feedback reinforces equity in nonprofits' work and helps to understand and incorporate different perspectives from team members, community partners and families served.

This movement building momentum seeks to shift power from largely white evaluation staff to the participants themselves — and seeks to diversify talent pipelines for evaluators who conduct studies to reach a more accurate assessment.

Study coauthor, Lymari Benitez, Pace's director of evaluation, shared: "Through this study we aspire for more nonprofits, philanthropic and service organizations see the benefits of deeply engaging with those who they seek to serve through participatory research. There are multiple benefits to supporting this methodology, and the study shows that organizations who elected this approach experienced quick, smart shifts to problem solving and responding to trauma and injustice."

On average, study participants reported a 27% increase in inclusive decision-making across their organizations after shifting to participatory approaches.

These nonprofits also reported that a culture of consistent feedback allowed for agility in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Surveyed organizations were able to swiftly adjust their services based on what they heard from the community on where the greatest needs are.

Union Capital Boston (UCB), for example, which helps build social capital among low-income residents by rewarding community involvement with Visa gift cards, learned several years ago — through biannual surveys — that members wanted to meet one another. With this information, UCB started hosting weekly Network Nights, where members gathered in a physical location to check in, lead discussions on topics that they nominated, and exchange favors and goods.

This established forum, informed by community feedback, became even more critical when the pandemic hit in 2020. "At the very start of the pandemic, we were able to raise $400,000 for COVID-19 relief and distribute it quickly via $150 gift cards, because we had the rewards model," says Jalina Suggs, director of networks at Union Capital Boston. "And we converted our Network Nights to virtual forums."

The study concludes that community focused approaches to feedback and evaluation must be applied across philanthropy by funders (public and private), evaluators, and nonprofits to strategically address trauma and injustice. When applied universally, organizations and funders can better provide solutions and diversify their staff to reflect the communities they serve.

To read the full report, click here.

About Pace Center for GirlsPace Center for Girls, based in Jacksonville, FL, envisions a world where all girls and young women have power, in a just and equitablesociety. Founded in 1985, Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls' individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation's leading advocates for girls in need.

About Milway ConsultingMilway Consulting collaborates with and advises philanthropy and nonprofits with a focus on research, publishing and content strategies for funders, and innovation and growth strategies for content creators. Katie Smith Milway, principal of Milway Consulting and a senior advisor at The Bridgespan Group, has a background in journalism, nonprofit management, strategy consulting, and governance. Her work in sustainable development across four continents includes program design and measurement, donor development and communications, and organizational development.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/direct-feedback-from-community-shifts-power-and-creates-greater-support-systems-in-philanthropy-new-study-finds-301317991.html

SOURCE Pace Center for Girls

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
740
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Pace Center For Girls#Milway Consulting#Accountability Lab Lrb#Boston Uncornered#The Givers Foundation#Harlem Children#Ma#Nurse Family Partnership#House#Ar#Sole Colombia#Union Capital Boston#Youth Truth#Project Evident#Ucb#Visa#About Pace Center For
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
Country
South Africa
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Charities
Related
Educationindianapublicmedia.org

IU Researchers Find Zero Evidence Of Students Benefitting From Immediate Feedback

Teachers are often told to make instructional changes by various authorities yet often implement them individually. Most education-related research does not factor in individual teachers’ styles. Ben Motz is a research scientist in the department of psychological and brain sciences at Indiana University and co-creator of ManyClasses, a new model...
Mental HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

New Study: 68% of HR Leaders Prioritize Employee Mental Health: Shifting the Focus from Organizational Priorities to Human Needs

The turmoil of the past year has uncovered striking changes among HR leader’s priorities, according to the second annual HR Sentiment Survey conducted by Lyra Health, Boston University and Future Workplace, an advisory and membership organization that prepares HR leaders for the future of work. The study of over 200 senior HR leaders across the U.S. found a shift of priorities from the early months of COVID-19 2020 to currently where the focus has moved to employee well-being, mental health and DEI, and reshaping the HR priorities.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Wichita Business Journal

United Way of the Plains names new VP of philanthropy

Anne Chandler has been promoted to vice president of philanthropy at United Way of the Plains after joining the nonprofit as director of philanthropy earlier this year. “Anne has shown tremendous leadership since she joined our team," UWP president and CEO Pete Nájera said in a statement. "Our board of directors and staff have complete confidence in her ability to advance our organization. She’s the perfect fit for this critical role at a time when we need to meet the needs of so many of our neighbors.”
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Better mental health supports for nurses needed, study finds

Working in the highly charged environment of COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the mental health of nurses, according to a new survey by researchers at the University of British Columbia and the Institute for Work & Health in Toronto. The findings, described recently in the Annals of Epidemiology,...
Charitiesenergy941.com

Sofia Carson On Philanthropy And Creating Equality For Women In Media

With a list of projects that spans the full spectrum of film, TV and music, Sofia Carson is a triple threat, but she considers being a philanthropist her most important role. At a young age, her mother told her that the greatest responsibility in life is to give to others. Sofia followed that advice, which led to her being named a UNICEF ambassador.
Buffalo, NYwbfo.org

The Care Crisis: 1 in 4 direct support positions vacant in New York

For the past several weeks, disability community and their allies have been expressing great concern over a major gap in workers that support the every day lives of people with disabilities. On Monday May 24, a large crowd of advocates gathered outside of Community Services for Every1 in Downtown Buffalo....
MySanAntonio

How Business Leaders Can Foster an Innovative Work Culture

If there’s one thing that sets a successful organization apart, it’s the ability to stay on the cusp of innovation and technology. Creating an innovation-friendly work environment was one of the top priorities on my entrepreneurial journey. With that realization came the understanding that I would need to face the challenges, as well as the chance that I might make some mistakes along the way. Failure is, after all, an important part of the process.
CollegesPosted by
TheStreet

First-of-its-Kind Pathway Offers Young Adults Fast, Free Opportunity To Achieve High-Demand Job, Stackable College Credits

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propel America and National Louis University (NLU) today launched "Accelerate America," a first-of-its-kind, affordable, flexible program that positions young adults to start a living-wage job; gain college credits that can be applied toward future degrees; and receive career training, coaching, and support that equips them with the skills to be successful in their job and with a plan for ongoing education and career advancement. This "jobs-first higher education" model requires only a Pell grant and can be completed in as few as six months.
Businessaithority.com

LogMein Creates New Digital Workplace Team to Support Employee and Customer Shift to Hybrid Working

Former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, to lead the new team. LogMeIn, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based solutions such as GoToConnect, GoToMeeting, LastPass and Rescue, announced that it has named former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, to serve as its first ever Vice President, Digital Workplace and to lead a newly created team. The team will focus on creating an equitable and engaging hybrid working experience at LogMeIn, which has committed to maintaining a remote-centric workforce where employees will be empowered to continue working remotely outside of the traditional office environment.
Frederick, MDCumberland Times-News

Human Services/Direct Support ...

Community Living, Frederick’s largest provider of homes throughout the community for persons with. intellectual and developmental disabilities, is seeking dedicated individuals who are interested in making a difference in someone’s life. Our staff works alongside our residents, assisting in various aspects of their daily lives. We are currently recruiting for all direct care positions. FT and PT shifts available. Paid training provided. Applicants should have a valid driver’s license for 3 years and a HS diploma or GED. Prior experience with intellectual and developmental disabilities a plus, but not required.
Mental HealthLas Cruces Sun-News

Support systems: Find the wind beneath your wings

Do you have a social support system? I am talking about a network of people (friends, family, peers) in your life that you can honestly talk with and who will provide emotional and practical support. Having a social support system in a time of crisis or illness is a life-saver, but also just having a friend or family member that you can honestly talk with is paramount.
Denver, COwashparkprofile.com

Community invited to provide feedback on development

Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods, which is a registered neighborhood organization, is welcoming feedback from the community on the development concepts for 123 Speer Blvd. in Denver. PMG Acquisitions LLC, which is a Florida-based developer, expects to close on the sale of the property — formerly known as the Denver 7...
Champaign, ILKokomo Perspective

New facilities support photosynthesis yield studies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Last year, researchers focused on improving yields by enhancing the effectiveness of photosynthesis saw tobacco and soybean yield increase by 20% over conventional varieties. Research will progress with two new buildings this year at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The RIPE (Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efﬁciency) Crop Transformation...
EconomyHotel Online

CustomerCount® Cloud-Based Customer Feedback System Builds Greater Trust Between Customers and Brands

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – July 1, 2021 – Bob Kobek, President of Mobius Vendor Partners (MVP), creator of the CustomerCount® online feedback management system and Scott Frey, CEO of PossibleNOW have announced an intent to integrate the MyPreferences consent and preference management platform into a new CustomerCount enhanced service. This service will be offered as a part of the CustomerCount pre-check in survey.
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Hiring: Direct Support Professional

Do you like to care for people? Enjoy a rewarding career caring for individuals with developmental disabilities. *Medical, dental and vision available after 90 days. Concepts In Community Living Inc. 710 South Main St Suite D. Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. 740-392-2211 ext 8.
PhysicsHarvard Health

Study marks major step to creating a system to study quantum phase transitions

In 1934, physicist Eugene Wigner made a theoretical prediction based on quantum mechanics that for decades years went unseen. The theory suggested how a metal that normally conducts electricity could turn into a nonconducting insulator when the density of electrons is reduced. Wigner theorized that when electrons in metals are brought to ultracold temperatures, these electrons would be frozen in their tracks and form a rigid, non-electricity conducting structure — a crystal — instead of zipping around at thousands of kilometers per second and creating an electric current. Since he discovered it, the structure was coined a Wigner crystal and was observed for the first time in 1979.

Comments / 0

Community Policy