Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ayton soars for last second alley-oop, Suns beat Clippers

semoball.com
 13 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) -- Devin Booker sat in a chair with a crooked and swollen nose, complete with tape over three fresh stitches. He also had a big smile on his face, remembering Jae Crowder's pass, Deandre Ayton's tip-in dunk and a play that will live in Phoenix Suns lore for a long, long time.

www.semoball.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Abdel Nader
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Cameron Payne
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Clippers#Ap#All Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAarizonasports.com

Ayton’s last-second dunk, Payne’s performance gives Suns Game 2 win

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 on an inbound dunk by Deandre Ayton in the final second of the game to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals. Down by a point with less than a second remaining in the fourth quarter, Jae Crowder tossed the ball up to Ayton who shoved the ball down for the victory.
NBAABC News

Phoenix Suns call Deandre Ayton's winning alley-oop in Game 2 a team effort

PHOENIX -- Deandre Ayton couldn't stop smiling after the Phoenix Suns' 104-103 win on Tuesday gave them a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals over the LA Clippers. The big man wore a permagrin as he basked in the joy that came from dunking home the go-ahead bucket in the game's final second, finishing one of the most dramatic alley-oops in NBA playoff history, but he didn't want any of the credit.
NBA12news.com

Ayton's last-second dunk seals miracle win for Phoenix Suns

CORRECTS TO SECOND HALF INSTEAD OF FIRST HALF - Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, right, scores over Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
NBAfox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Suns fans revel in 'Valley Oop' win over LA Clippers

PHOENIX - On Wednesday, all is calm outside the Phoenix Suns Arena, but there's still a buzz in the air about Tuesday night's win over the Los Angeles Clippers in game two of the Westen Conference Finals. With less than a second left to play in game two, Deandre Ayton's...
NBAkyma.com

Suns steal game 2 on Ayton’s ally-oop

Former Arizona Wildcat Andre Ayton's ally-oop with under a second to play steals game 2 away from Los Angeles. PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Entering game two of the Western Conference Finals the Phoenix Suns had won eight straight games. In those games the Suns never trailed in the fourth quarter. The script for game two against the Los Angeles Clippers was written a little differently. Late in the fourth quarter, the Suns and Clippers exchanged leads down to the final seconds. The Clippers' Paul George had an opportunity to put Los Angeles up by three with under 10 seconds to play but he missed both free throws. With .09 seconds left, the Suns inbounded on the baseline and to the right side of their basket. Jae Crowder sent a perfect pass near the basket as Andre Ayton flew in with the ally-oop slam dunk to give Phoenix a 104-103 win.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Suns have sportsbooks trembling in fear after Deandre Ayton’s alley-oop vs. Clippers

Of the four teams that made it to the conference finals stage of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks were two teams thought to be unlikeliest to get this far prior to the season. And after the Suns burned the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night on the strength of Deandre Ayton’s “Valley Oop,” Phoenix has at least one sportsbook probably wishing against Chris Paul returning at any point going forward in this playoffs.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, DeAndre Hopkins Celebrate “Valley-Oop”

Deandre Ayton’s buzzer-beating alley-oop for the Phoenix Suns during Game 2 certainly took some time to digest properly. Perfectly screened for by Devin Booker and flawlessly tossed up by Jae Crowder, the game-stealing play set Phoenix Suns Arena ablaze, turning the crowd up to a nuclear level, while leaving even the most casual basketball fans feeling absolutely stunned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy