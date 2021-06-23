Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Insulin Pens Market To Grow By USD 3.43 Billion | 17000 Technavio Research Reports

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The insulin pens market is poised to grow by USD 3.43 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business. Download FREE Sample Report

The report on the insulin pens market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of diabetes cases, the rising government initiatives to prevent diabetes in developed countries, and the increasing product launches.

The insulin pens market analysis includes the product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increasing product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the insulin pens market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The insulin pens market covers the following areas:

Insulin Pens Market SizingInsulin Pens Market ForecastInsulin Pens Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Becton, Dickinson and Co.
  • Biocon Ltd.
  • Eli Lilly and Co.
  • Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies
  • Innovation Zed Ltd.
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Nemera
  • Novo Nordisk AS
  • Owen Mumford Ltd.
  • Sanofi SA

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Diabetes Management Devices Market-The diabetes management devices market is segmented by product (blood glucose monitoring devices and insulin delivery systems) and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Infrared Thermometers Market- The infrared thermometers market is segmented by type (non-contact infrared thermometers and contact infrared thermometers) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
  • Impact of COVID-19 on healthcare industry

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Reusable insulin pens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Disposable insulin pens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Biocon Ltd.
  • Eli Lilly and Co.
  • Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies
  • Innovation Zed Ltd.
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Nemera
  • Novo Nordisk AS
  • Owen Mumford Ltd.
  • Sanofi SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/insulin-pens-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insulin-pens-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-43-billion--17000-technavio-research-reports-301315890.html

SOURCE Technavio

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
749
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Environment#Product Market#Market Trends#Emerging Market#Cagr#Dickinson And Co#Biocon Ltd#Eli Lilly And Co#Owen Mumford Ltd#Forces Analysis#Disposable#Geographic#Sanofi Sa Appendix Scope#Currency#Us Research#Ustechnavio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Industrythedallasnews.net

Glycomics/Glycobiology Market To Reach USD 2.88 Billion By 2028 | Growing demand for advanced glycomics and glycobiology Tools

Increasing glycomics research, rising investment in drug discovery and development, and growing opportunities in biopharmaceutical sector are key factors driving market growth. Market Size – USD 1.0 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.1%, Market Trends – Growing demand for advanced glycomics and glycobiology tools. The...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market: Analysis Of Key Drivers And Trends

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive gesture recognition system market, operating under the consumer discretionary insdustry. The latest market report estimates incremental growth of $ 993.54 million, at a CAGR of 11.14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Businesscoleofduty.com

Powered Morcellators Market Size Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2025

Recent report on “Powered Morcellators Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”. The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Powered Morcellators market. The authors of the report are...
MarketsMedagadget.com

Medical Imaging Devices Market Global Forecast 2021 to 2027 | Growing Industry Research Report by CMI | Business Opportunities Structure, Share Report, Growth Trends, Industry Size and Competitive Landscape

SEATTLE, July 05, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Global Medical Imaging Devices Market – Competitive Analysis. Advancement in technology in medical imaging such as mobile imaging devices and 3-D ultrasonic holography, which do not use harmful radiation, has led to an improvement in the diagnosis and treatment methods. Pediatric patients are comparatively more radiosensitive than adults. Therefore, manufacturers are focusing on designing safer and effective X-ray imagining devices that have relatively low levels of harmful radiations, built specially for pediatric patients as encouraged by the U.S. FDA. Moreover, companies are developing software in order to improve diagnosis and treatment methods and provide quantitative analysis tools and advanced visualization. Technological advancements such as apps which can be linked with medical imaging devices are expected to provide manufacturers a competitive edge in the market. For instance, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is the development partner for GE Health Cloud. The new cloud system allows managing files produced by magnetic resonance imaging (MRIs), computed tomography (CT) scanners, ultrasound machines, and other imaging devices.
Businesscoleofduty.com

Plastic Packaging Pallet Stretch Wrap Machines Market 2019 | Growing Rapidly with Significant CAGR, Leading Players, Innovative Trends and Expected Revenue by 2025

The Latest Research Report on “Plastic Packaging Pallet Stretch Wrap Machines Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Plastic Packaging Pallet Stretch Wrap Machines Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market To Grow By Almost $ 2 Bn In Health Care Services Industry | Technavio

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market estimates it to grow by USD 1.98 billion during 2021-2025, with a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis Report by Product (Assay kits and Analyzers), Type (Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics and Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics), Geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

HVAC Actuators Market To Grow By $ 464.5 Mn In Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio

The HVAC actuators market is poised to grow by USD 464.50 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Read the 120-page report with TOC on "HVAC Actuators Market Analysis Report by End-user (Non-residential and Residential), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Press Brakes Market To Grow Over $ 413 Mn In Industrial Machinery Industry | Technavio

The press brakes market is poised to grow by USD 413.87 million during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Press Brakes Market Analysis Report by Product (Hydraulic, Hybrid, Servo-electric, and Others), Application (Automotive industry, General machinery, Transportation equipment, Precision engineering, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025."
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Medical Education Market In Education Services Industry | Technavio

Technavio's latest market research report estimates the medical education market to grow by USD 143.30 billion, registering a CAGR of about 17% during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report also offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Fast Casual Restaurants Market In The US | Over $ 28 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 28.80 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the fast-casual restaurants market in the US to register a CAGR of almost 8%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy