Insulin Pens Market To Grow By USD 3.43 Billion | 17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The insulin pens market is poised to grow by USD 3.43 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.

The report on the insulin pens market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of diabetes cases, the rising government initiatives to prevent diabetes in developed countries, and the increasing product launches.

The insulin pens market analysis includes the product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increasing product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the insulin pens market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The insulin pens market covers the following areas:

Insulin Pens Market SizingInsulin Pens Market ForecastInsulin Pens Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Impact of COVID-19 on healthcare industry

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Reusable insulin pens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Disposable insulin pens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Biocon Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

Innovation Zed Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Nemera

Novo Nordisk AS

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Sanofi SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

