Legends Distillery Takes On Big Multinationals And Wins

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
 14 days ago

ATLANTA, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated American Spirits Council of Tasters (ASCOT) Awards Finals this week voted Georgia's Legends ™ Wheated 115 Barrel Proof Bourbon as 2021's Best Wheated Bourbon in the US, and among the top three bourbons of 2021.

Legends Distillery also won ASCOT's double platinum award with its Wheated 115 Barrel Proof Bourbon. Renowned bourbon aficionado and icon Fred Minnick rewards the best of the best that America and the world has to offer in the world of spirits with the ASCOT Awards.

Legends founder Michael Gerard says, "After 14 years of dreams, setbacks and opening three days before COVID hit, this huge win could only have been achieved by the collective teamwork of Johnny Allen, Chris Green, Ty Sanderlin, the late Kenny May and the entire Legends team. To be honored by the legendary Fred Minnick and his team is an honor and a challenge to keep producing spirits worthy of their high praises."

The American Spirits Council of Tasters (ASCOT) Awards is an international spirits competition that provides an opportunity for distillers to have their products recognized through blind testing based on appearance, aroma, taste, and finish. Top scores in each class advance to a championship round where blind testers choose a champion during a live streaming event, in which Legends ™ 115 Barrel Proof Wheated Bourbon was unanimously voted Best Wheated Bourbon.

Legends ™ 100 double barrel bourbon recently won a 2021 Sip Awards Double Gold medal after winning the Best of Class Platinum in 2020. Legends ™ 115 Wheated Bourbon also won 2021 Silver, which brings Legends' total to 26 awards since March 2020.

About Legends Spirits

The Legends brands, produced by Legends Distillery in Cumming, GA, is distilled with patented technology that reduces congeners in alcohol by at least half without compromising the taste of the spirit allowing for full flavor, no burn. Fifty to Seventy percent of impurities are removed during the patented Quantum Purity process - - a new method for purifying spirits.

The award winning Legends ™ brands include Small Batch Straight 87 Bourbon, Double Barrel 100 Proof Bourbon, 115 Barrel Proof Wheated Bourbon and Legends Vodka which won the 2019 Vodka of the Year award before a single bottle was sold.

Legends continues with other offerings with the Legends ™ Sweet Georgia Brown Whiskey, being released late 2021, and Legends ™ Gin, set to launch Fall 2021. For more information and photos: https://www.spiritsusa.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legends-distillery-takes-on-big-multinationals-and-wins-301317956.html

SOURCE Legends Distillery

