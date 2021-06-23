Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sprinklr Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a price of $16.00 per share. Sprinklr is offering 16,625,000 shares of its Class A common stock.

In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,662,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 23, 2021 under the symbol "CXM," and the offering is expected to close on June 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

In connection with and subject to completion of this offering, certain existing stockholders, including our Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and entities affiliated with Hellman & Friedman LLC, Battery Ventures and ICONIQ Strategic Partners, have agreed to purchase 3,125,000 out of the 16,625,000 shares of the Class A common stock offered by Sprinklr.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Barclays, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, and JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co., Stifel, William Blair, Blaylock Van, LLC, C.L. King & Associates, Ramirez & Co., Inc and Roberts & Ryan are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 22, 2021. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from:: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146, or by email at prospectus@citi.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SprinklrSprinklr is the unified platform for all customer-facing functions. We call it unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM). We help companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel, at a once impossible scale. Headquartered in New York City with over 2,400 employees globally, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world's most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

Media Contacts Sprinklr PR@Sprinklr.com

Brunswick Group sprinklr@brunswickgroup.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprinklr-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-301317995.html

SOURCE Sprinklr

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
748
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. P. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial Public Offering#Hellman Friedman Llc#Battery Ventures#Iconiq Strategic Partners#Barclays#Wells Fargo Securities#Jmp Securities#Keybanc Capital Markets#Oppenheimer Co#C L King Associates#Ramirez Co#Inc#Roberts Ryan#Morgan Stanley Co#Sprinklrsprinklr#P G
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. SEC
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketspymnts.com

Digital Lending Platform Blend Labs To Raise $360M In IPO

The digital lending platform Blend Labs Inc. is going public. The company announced Tuesday it had launched the roadshow for the initial public offering (IPO) of 20 million shares of its Class A common stock that could raise up to $360 million for the firm. According to a company news...
MarketsPosted by
DFW Community News

Preston Hollow Community Capital, Inc. Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2021-- Preston Hollow Community Capital, Inc. (“Preston Hollow”), a provider of specialized impact financing solutions for projects of significant social and economic importance to local communities, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.
Businessbizjournals

Clarios officially files for IPO, discloses pandemic losses

Clarios International LP, the automotive battery manufacturer based in Glendale, officially filed a registration statement for its initial public offering of common and preferred stock, at the same time disclosing that it took sizable losses because of the pandemic. Clarios said July 2 that it filed a Form S-1 with...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Biofrontera Inc. Seeks IPO In The USA

Leverkusen, Germany, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG currently holds 100 % of the shares of the US-based Biofrontera Inc. Biofrontera AG had already announced that opportunities for capital raises were being evaluated including a potential initial public offering ("IPO") of Biofrontera Inc. in the United States. The...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp ("RAAC" or the "Company") (RAAC) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Berkshire Grey (" Berkshire"), a privately-held developer of integrated artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for e-commerce, retail replenishments, and logistics. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RAAC will acquire Berkshire through a reverse merger that will result in Berkshire becoming a publicly-listed robotics and automation solutions company. The transaction reflects a post-transaction equity value of approximately $2.7 billion for the combined company.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Announces Effectiveness Of Registration Statement And Special Meeting Date For Proposed Business Combination With CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. ("CCC"), a leading SaaS platform for the property and casualty ("P&C") insurance economy, and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (DGNR) ("Dragoneer"), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") formed by an affiliate of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC ("Dragoneer Investment Group"), today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has declared effective Dragoneer's registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement").
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Ellington Financial Inc. Announces Pricing Of Common Stock Offering

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) - Get Report ("Ellington Financial" or the "Company") announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $18.22 per share. The Company has granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on July 9, 2021. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, UBS Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., JMP Securities LLC and Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG, LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Borr Drilling Limited - Announces At-The-Market Offering Of Up To $40 Million

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (BORR) - Get Report (OSE: BORR) announces today that it has established an "at-the-market program" and entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement with Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc., as our sales agent, dated July 6, 2021 under which we may offer and sell from time to time up to $40 million of our common shares to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Delaware StatePosted by
TheStreet

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend And Income Fund Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) - Get Report (the "Fund"), a closed-end management investment company, today announced the final results of its tender offer for up to 594,367 of its common shares ("Common Shares"), representing up to five percent of its issued and outstanding Common Shares, without par value. The offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ondas Holdings Inc. Announces Filing Of Definitive Proxy Statement And Date For Special Meeting Of Shareholders Relating To Previously Announced Acquisition Of American Robotics, Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) , a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets, announced today that it has filed its definitive proxy statement and will hold a special meeting of its shareholders ("Special Meeting") to consider and vote on matters relating to the proposed acquisition of American Robotics, Inc. (the "Transaction") as disclosed in the definitive proxy statement. The definitive proxy statement is dated July 6, 2021 and, together with the accompanying proxy card, is first being mailed or otherwise delivered to Ondas stockholders as of June 28, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting, on or about July 7, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

The Glimpse Group Announces Closing Of $14.1 Million Initial Public Offering And Full Exercise Of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option

NEW YORK, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, today announced the closing of an underwritten initial public offering of 2,012,500 shares of common stock, which included the full exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option, at a public offering price of $7.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $14.1 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Realty Income Corp. - O

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Realty Income Corp. ("Realty" or the "Company") ( O) relating to its proposed merger with VEREIT, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, VEREIT shareholders will receive 0.705 shares of Realty Income per share they own.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DIDI BREAKING NOTICE: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages DiDi Global Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - DIDI

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) resulting from allegations that DiDi may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased DiDi securities you may...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DIDI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating DiDi Global, Inc. On Behalf Of DiDi Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DiDi Global, Inc. (DIDI) on behalf of DiDi stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether DiDi has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On or about June 30, 2021,...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Realty Income (O) Prices Upsized 8M Share Offering at $64.88/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of the company's common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $519 million. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021. The underwriters of the offering have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of common stock. The joint book-running managers for the offering are Wells Fargo Securities and Morgan Stanley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy