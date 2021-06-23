Mariners 2, Rockies 1: Freeland strong, but Seattle tops bullpen

Freeland didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Mariners after tossing six innings of one-run ball, giving up five hits and a walk while fanning seven. Freeland has been struggling mightily during most of the season, but he delivered an improved effort this time around and delivered his first quality start of the campaign. This was just the second time Freeland allowed less than three runs in an outing, but he still owns an inflated 7.76 ERA across six outings (26.2 innings). He's scheduled to take the ball again during the weekend series at the Brewers.