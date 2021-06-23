Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners 2, Rockies 1: Freeland strong, but Seattle tops bullpen

By Joelle Milholm
Purple Row
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least this one was close. Kyle Freeland pitched great and through 4 ½ innings, there was no score in the game. When the Mariners took a 1-0 lead, it only lasted one inning before C.J. Cron hit a solo homer to tie it up. The tie was fleeting as Shed Long, Jr. hit what turned out to be the game-winning homer off Tyler Kinley in the bottom of the eighth to end a road game with a familiar storyline: not enough offense for the Rockies and another loss to drop the Rockies to 5-28 away from Coors Field this season.

www.purplerow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yonathan Daza
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Germán Márquez
Person
Tyler Kinley
Person
Homer
Person
Justus Sheffield
Person
Kyle Freeland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Seattle#Era#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 74 thread: Kyle Freeland vs. Chris Flexen

I heard a song I hadn’t in a long time the other day and it just seems to tell the story of Kyle Freeland’s struggles in 2021. It’s some good old Frank Sinatra and the biggest line that stood out was …. Oops, there goes another problem. Oops, there goes...
9News

Shed Long Jr the star again as Mariners top Rockies 2-1

SEATTLE — Shed Long Jr. hit a solo homer with one out in the eighth inning, lifting Seattle to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies for the Mariners fifth straight victory on Tuesday night. Two days after Long hit a game-ending grand slam in the 10th inning to complete...
MLBThe Spokesman-Review

Trevor Story homers twice, German Márquez dominates as Rockies top Mariners 5-2

SEATTLE – With how easy German Márquez was cruising through the Seattle Mariners lineup, perfection seemed entirely possible. Márquez missed out on his bid to be perfect, settling instead for arguably his most dominant start of the season. “I thought it might happen because I thought his stuff was good,”...
MLBDenver Post

Rockies spoil Kyle Freeland’s best outing of the season, fall 2-1 in Seattle

Kyle Freeland did his job. It was the rest of the Rockies who were responsible for yet another road loss. The Rockies fell 2-1 to the Mariners Tuesday night, dropping their record to 30-44 on the season and just 5-28 away from Coors Field. Colorado’s feeble offense managed just four hits as the Rockies dropped their third straight game.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies injury news: Kyle Freeland leaves game early

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland left Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field after appearing to injure himself running the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning. Here is the latest we know about a potential injury suffered by Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland. Freeland reached...
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies morning after: Jon Gray dazzles but bullpen issues continue

Jun 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Jon Gray (55) pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports. MILWAUKEE- Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (aka Gray Wolf) returned from the 10-day injured list on Friday to...
MLBCBS Sports

Seattle Mariners

Trammell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Rockies. Trammell struck out in his other two at-bats, but he did manage to slug his sixth homer of the season in the sixth inning. It was his second long ball since being recalled June 1, though he's hit only .161 with four RBI and seven runs scored in that span. In order to improve his production, Trammell will have to improve upon his disastrous 41.4 percent strikeout rate.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies split mini-series in Seattle against Mariners

With a win on Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado Rockies earned a split of a two-game road series against the Seattle Mariners. While Colorado fans would have loved to get the sweep, the Rockies played well in the series, only surrendering four total runs to the Mariners on this quick trip to the Pacific Northwest.
MLB9News

Díaz's HR, Freeland's arm key Rockies' 2-0 win over Pirates

DENVER — Kyle Freeland pitched five scoreless innings before leaving with an apparent leg injury suffered while running the bases, Elías Díaz homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 on Monday afternoon. Yonathan Daza had an RBI triple and an over-the-shoulder catch of Erik Gonzalez’s deep flyball...
MLBFort Morgan Times

Rockies’ Kyle Freeland exits series opener against Pirates with leg cramp

Kyle Freeland was forced to leave in the middle of a gem Monday afternoon at Coors Field, but Rockies fans need not worry. The Colorado southpaw had thrown five shutout innings against the Pirates before he exited the homestand opener with a leg cramp. The injury occurred when Freeland was running the bases, but he plans to be back on the mound for his next scheduled start.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rockies' Kyle Freeland sustains apparent leg injury vs. Pirates

Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland exited Monday's game in Denver against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an apparent left leg injury. Freeland reached on a fielding error by Pittsburgh left-hander Tyler Anderson with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning. Freeland advanced to third base two batters later on a double by Yonathan Daza, however the pitcher appeared to favor his left leg as he approached the bag.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Quality start in no-decision

Freeland didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Mariners after tossing six innings of one-run ball, giving up five hits and a walk while fanning seven. Freeland has been struggling mightily during most of the season, but he delivered an improved effort this time around and delivered his first quality start of the campaign. This was just the second time Freeland allowed less than three runs in an outing, but he still owns an inflated 7.76 ERA across six outings (26.2 innings). He's scheduled to take the ball again during the weekend series at the Brewers.
MLBPosted by
The Gazette

Bullpen holds strong as Colorado Rockies defeat Pirates on opening day 2.0

DENVER — On opening day 2.0, three months after the season started, the Rockies did their best to present all of the opening day fanfare. But try as they might to recreate it, with flyovers and giant flags, this day, the first with full capacity allowed at Coors Field since 2019, is not a do-over for the Rockies. They are still victims of their 31-47 record, including going 1-4 on their last road trip.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Blue Jays await bullpen reinforcement, take on Mariners

Help for the Toronto Blue Jays' bullpen could arrive as early as Wednesday night when the Jays go for a series win against the visiting Seattle Mariners in Buffalo. Right-hander Adam Cimber, who has a submarine delivery, could join the Blue Jays for the second game of the three-game series.
MLBmilehighsports.com

Rockies’ bullpen falters in another winless road series

The Colorado Rockies played relatively good baseball, particularly on Friday and Saturday, during their most recent series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Unfortunately, the club’s propensity for losing on the road outweighs just about anything else. The Rockies, after a rare road series split against the Seattle Mariners, were again victims...
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Avoids significant injury

Freeland left Monday's start against the Pirates due to cramping, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Initial reports are positive for the southpaw after exiting early Monday, and the team is optimistic this won't be a long-term injury, per Harding. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy