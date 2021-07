You can’t just pull right up to the HydroFest venue, park and hop out of your car. There’s simply not a lot of parking along Sunset Drive at the race venue. Instead, you will need to park at an offsite parking lot and take a shuttle bus to the race venue. It’s not an onerous process and has gone very smoothly during past HydroFest races. Shuttles will also be making stops at a number of hotels.