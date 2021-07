One of the most dynamic performers of this era, Mr. Worldwide aka Pitbull, is set to take over stages across North America for the first time in nearly two years on the I Feel Good Tour with Iggy Azalea. The global rap superstar will once again pull out all of the stops as he delivers a set loaded with instantly recognizable smashes and surprises. In addition, he’ll be performing new music from his forthcoming English album on stage for the very first time.